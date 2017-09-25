Authorized purchasers compete for palladium Eagles
- Published: Sep 25, 2017, 12 PM
Authorized purchasers placed orders Sept. 25 with the U.S. Mint for 15,000 American Eagle 1-ounce palladium bullion coins, the nation’s first coin struck in the precious metal.
U.S. Mint officials declined to disclose how many of the 2017 American Eagle palladium bullion coins will be struck (all are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint) and made available for acquisition by the authorized purchasers. Officials said the Mint only reports sales for the coins, not total mintage levels for the current year’s bullion programs.
The American Eagle .9995 fine palladium bullion coin, like all other American Eagle bullion coins, does not bear a Mint mark.
Mint officials said nine authorized purchasers expressed interest in purchasing quantities of the American Eagle palladium bullion coins, which are being offered on an allocation basis:
??American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX)
??Manfra, Tordella & Brookes Inc. (MTB)
??Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
U.S. Mint welcomes a fourth metal to the American Eagle bullion program. Also in this week’s print issue of Coin World, we teach our readers about what a “weak-fatty” gold coin is and why you don’t want one in your collection.
Even before sales of the palladium American Eagles from the Mint opened, APMEX was already retailing examples online of Professional Coin Grading Service graded Mint State 70 First Strike coins for prices starting at $1,245 per coin, roughly $325 over the spot price.
The Mint does not sell its bullion coins to the public. Instead, it sells the bullion coins through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the bullion coins from the Mint based on the closing London PM spot price of the respective precious metal per troy ounce plus a premium. The authorized purchasers may then sell the coins to the public, other dealers and investors at a markup.
The premium for the American Eagle palladium bullion coin is the closing spot price plus 6.25 percent.
The authorizing legislation, Public Law 119-94, empowers the Treasury secretary to issue the American Eagle palladium bullion coin in quantities deemed sufficient to meet demand.
As mandated by the law, the obverse design of the palladium coin is an adaptation of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head design employed on the dime beginning in 1916. The mandated reverse design replicates Weinman’s eagle design from reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.
In developing the coin, the United States Mint was able to use the original reverse plaster of the AIA gold medal.
