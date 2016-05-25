Authorized purchasers buy more 5-ounce silver bullion
- Published: May 25, 2016, 8 AM
Nearly two-thirds of the initial authorization of 2016 Cumberland Gap National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars are recorded sold by the U.S. Mint.
The coins went on sale May 5 and the Mint's authorized purchasers have acquired, through May 23, a total of 75,000 of the initial 120,000 coins planned for bullion sales. The bullion coins have no Mint mark.
Of the limit of 150,000 strikes for the entire Cumberland Gap 5-ounce coin release, the remaining 30,000 coins are intended to be produced and sold in the Uncirculated version, bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint. Should demand warrant it, the U.S. Mint could shift some of the intended Uncirculated coin production to bullion output instead.
Authorized purchasers are expected to begin placing orders for the 5-ounce bullion version of the 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar on June 6.
