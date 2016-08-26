The week's top post on CoinWorld.com was about a 145-ounce gold nugget found by an Australian prospector who’s gone metal detecting on weekends for the past 10 years.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Son discovers rarest date in Morgan series going through deceased father’s possessions: PCGS’s Meet the Expert sessions at the 2016 ANA World’s Fair of Money sure ended with a bang.

4. Clean your coins? This 1960s booklet remains relevant today: Cleaning remains a taboo topic, and one of the first things that collectors learn as they enter our hobby is that one should never clean coins.

3. American Liberty silver medals draw strong demand from customers: It took just six minutes for the U.S. Mint to receive enough orders to reach the maximum product limit of 12,500 each of the Proof 2016-S and 2016-W American Liberty silver medals.

2. The results are in from collectors responding to conservator’s survey: The purpose of the survey was to allow Coin World readers to tell how they feel about cleaning, toning and coating pieces in their collections.

1. Australian man unearths 145-ounce gold nugget found using metal detector: The anonymous discoverer dubbed his find “Friday’s Joy” after it was recently located in the far southern edge of Central Victoria’s Golden Triangle in Australia.

