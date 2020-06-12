Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins

All images courtesy of the Royal Australian Mint.

Australia celebrates the Southern Cross constellation on new 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins dubbed Southern Skies.

Australia has issued two new precious metals investment coins, to celebrate the Southern Cross constellation, the most familiar star pattern in the southern hemisphere.

The Royal Australian Mint has issued Southern Skies 1-ounce .9999 fine silver dollar and 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin with the same general design (only the denominations differ).

The obverse carries the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The reverse design acknowledges the significance of the Southern Cross constellation, and depicts the continent of Australia against a globe, with the constellation (composed of five stars forming the shape of a cross) in the field. Lines of latitude and longitude also appear.

The coins pay homage to Stuart Devlin, whose artwork appears on most Australian circulating coins. Devlin designed the suite of coins issued for decimalization in 1966.

The design on these coins is from one of Devlin’s early drafts for an unnamed coin from Australia, but the Royal Australian Mint has not disclosed for which coin the design was originally considered.

Both coins are struck with a Brilliant Uncirculated finish and have unlimited mintages.

The silver dollar measures 40 millimeters in diameter and the gold $100 coin measures 38.74 millimeters in diameter.

The gold coin is made of “ethically produced Australian metal” with three layers of security, according to RAM, which, as of June 12, did not explain those layers of security.

American Precious Metals Exchange offers the coins to the United States market.

The silver coin is available priced as low as $4.99 per coin over spot, and the gold coin for as low as $89.99 per coin over spot; pricing depends on quantity and payment method.

For information or to order, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter