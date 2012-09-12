August bullion coin sales up from July totals

Bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint climbed in August from July, but still lag behind 2011 totals for the year.

August sales by the U.S. Mint of gold and silver bullion coins rose from their July levels.

Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins climbed 28 percent during August, American Eagle silver coin rose 26 percent, and American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales more than doubled July levels.

The sales by the U.S. Mint in August followed a traditionally slow July in which the number of bullion coins dipped dramatically from June levels.

The August increases were not sufficient to reverse an overall decline in sales for 2012 relative to 2011. Year-to-date sales in 2012 compared to the same period in 2011 are down 45 percent for the gold American Eagle, down 22.1 percent for the silver American Eagle and down 26.3 percent for the gold American Buffalo.

August sales of American Eagle .9176 fine gold bullion coins reached 39,000 ounces — 34,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 1,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 1,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins and 2,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

Through Aug. 31, calendar year 2012 sales have reached 413,000 ounces. For the first eight months of 2011, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 752,500 ounces of the American Eagle gold bullion coins.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales reached 2.87 million 1-ounce coins in August, bringing the calendar year 2012 total to 22,540,000 coins. Over the same eight-month period in 2011, the Mint sold 28,951,000 silver American Eagles.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 9,000 of the American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins in August compared with 4,000 coins the month before.

The total for the first eight months of 2012 reached 88,000 coins, compared with 119,500 coins over the same period in 2011. ¦