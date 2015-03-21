April 9 opening day of sales for 2015 American Buffalo Proof
- Published: Mar 21, 2015, 4 AM
The U.S. Mint will open sales for the Proof 2015-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 9.
The coins are struck in .9999 fine gold at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.
Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the release date. Pricing is established according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals and is subject to change.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Q. David Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.
United States Mint unveils 2015 First Spouse gold coin designs
Low-mintage 'King of Morgan dollars' example sells for nearly $40,000
$60,000 gold coin is lost at ANA National Money Show, found and returned within hours
Casino owner altered surfaces of coins to stem exodus as souvenirs
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction