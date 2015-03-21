April 9 opening day of sales for 2015 American Buffalo Proof

Proof 2015-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin goes on sale April 9 by U.S. Mint.

The U.S. Mint will open sales for the Proof 2015-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 9.

The coins are struck in .9999 fine gold at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.

Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the release date. Pricing is established according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals and is subject to change.

