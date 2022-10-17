APMEX gets a little looney, daffy on 1-ounce silver bullion

Samoa and American Precious Metals Exchange in cooperation honor Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck on 1-ounce silver $5 bullion coins.

Two 2022 1-ounce silver bullion coins from American Precious Metals Exchange celebrate characters from Looney Tunes.

The .999 fine silver $5 coins are attributed to Samoa and depict Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck in exclusive issues available only through the firm.

The reverses of the coins show either character, with the familiar circles associated with the Looney Tunes logo behind the character.

On one coin, a smiling Bugs Bunny holds a raw carrot in one hand. The other coin shows a visibly exasperated Daffy Duck, an emotion the character experienced frequently in the cartoons.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The obverse of each coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II along with Samoa’s crest, the face value, year of issue, weight and fineness.

Each coin has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces. Individual coins are packaged in protective capsules, and multiples of 20 arrive in heat-sealed rolls.

The coins are available from the distributor at a price varying based on the “spot” price of the silver, plus a fixed premium.

Prices will also vary depending on payment method and quantity purchased, with prices ranging from $27.40 to as low as $25.40, at press time Oct. 12, indicating a premium of about $6 to $8 a coin.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter