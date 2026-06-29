ANS commissions anniversary medal
- Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10 AM
A medal to mark the United States Semiquincentennial has been commissioned by the American Numismatic Society.
The Pursuit of Happiness Through Enterprise medal was designed and sculpted by medallist and sculptor Chris Kunk (https://chriskunk.com/), Artistic Fellow at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation.
Kunk’s obverse design illustrates an allegorical representation of Time holding a gear and standing in front of a clock.
The clock is precisely set to 2:50 to reflect the anniversary year.
Standing between tablets with the anniversary dates 1776 and 2026, Time gazes toward the present and beyond it into the future, representing not only America’s devotion to its past, but also the forward-looking frontier spirit that defines American innovation.
On the reverse, three horses embody the unbridled spirit that drives American progress.
The ANS opened sales for the medal, the latest in the society’s 167-year history, on June 22.
The medal is available in either a 2-inch (50.8-millimeters) or 3-inch (76.2-millimeters) size, and in either bronze or silver.
The medals will be produced by Medalcraft Mint with a goal of delivery no later than October.
The medals will be struck to the number ordered, with a limit of 250 for each type except for the 2-inch bronze medal.
Medals will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with ANS members given priority.
Both sizes of the silver medal require a donation to the ANS fundraising campaign for the ANS’s move from New York City to Toledo, Ohio.
Base prices (without shipping, handing and tax):
- Small bronze (2-inch): $45
- Large bronze (3-inch): $125
- Small silver (2-inch): $500 (plus $1,000 minimum donation to campaign)
- Large silver (3-inch): $2,000 (plus $5,000 minimum donation to campaign)
Medals may be purchased until Aug. 4; a 10% discount applies to all orders prior to July 4.
Purchases can be made by contacting medals@numismatics.org.
For more information on pricing, visit https://numismatics.org/medals250.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio