New York medalist and sculptor Chris Kunk was commissioned by the American Numismatic Society to design this Pursuit of Happiness Through Enterprise medal for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

A medal to mark the United States Semiquincentennial has been commissioned by the American Numismatic Society.

The Pursuit of Happiness Through Enterprise medal was designed and sculpted by medallist and sculptor Chris Kunk (https://chriskunk.com/), Artistic Fellow at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation.

Kunk’s obverse design illustrates an allegorical representation of Time holding a gear and standing in front of a clock.

The clock is precisely set to 2:50 to reflect the anniversary year.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Standing between tablets with the anniversary dates 1776 and 2026, Time gazes toward the present and beyond it into the future, representing not only America’s devotion to its past, but also the forward-looking frontier spirit that defines American innovation.

On the reverse, three horses embody the unbridled spirit that drives American progress.

The ANS opened sales for the medal, the latest in the society’s 167-year history, on June 22.

The medal is available in either a 2-inch (50.8-millimeters) or 3-inch (76.2-millimeters) size, and in either bronze or silver.

The medals will be produced by Medalcraft Mint with a goal of delivery no later than October.

The medals will be struck to the number ordered, with a limit of 250 for each type except for the 2-inch bronze medal.

Medals will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with ANS members given priority.

Both sizes of the silver medal require a donation to the ANS fundraising campaign for the ANS’s move from New York City to Toledo, Ohio.

Base prices (without shipping, handing and tax):

Small bronze (2-inch): $45

Large bronze (3-inch): $125

Small silver (2-inch): $500 (plus $1,000 minimum donation to campaign)