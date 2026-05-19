Another medal sought for Trump

Legislation introduced April 30 in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks to award a congressional gold medal “to President Donald John Trump, to the United States Secret Service, and to its local law enforcement partners, in recognition of their dedication to protecting our constitutional republican form of government.”

The proposed legislation addresses the July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which Trump was shot by a would-be assassin; the thwarted Sept. 15, 2024, attempt by a concealed gunman in West Palm Beach, Florida; and the April 25, 2026, act of political violence prevented from progressing during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

On that occasion, an assailant armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives charged the Secret Service security checkpoint outside the event ballroom.

H.R. 8594 was introduced by Rep. Clay Fuller, R-Georgia, and is the second bill proposed in the House for a gold medal to recognize Trump.

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H.R. 5789 was introduced Oct. 17, 2025, by Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin. H.R. 5789, the Donald J. Trump Congressional Gold Medal Act, seeks a gold medal “in recognition of his extraordinary peacemaking efforts throughout the world and in facilitating the Trump peace agreement to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East.”

Both bills rest in the House Financial Services Committee for further consideration.