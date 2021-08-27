American Liberty sales near their maximum limit

Reported first-day sales Aug. 19 by the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin reached 11,992 of the 12,500-coin maximum available.

As of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19, orders were still being accepted, but the product was listed in Back Order status. It changed to “Currently Available” soon after, an indication that sufficient orders were placed to deplete or nearly deplete the maximum mintage.

The coins were offered at $2,715 each, with household orders restricted to one coin.

The allegorical image depicting the concept of Liberty on the coin’s obverse is a wild American mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution. The horse is centered on a rising sun.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Beth Zaiken, a Minnesota-based professional artist and illustrator, and digitally sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The coin’s reverse depicts a close-up rendition of an eagle’s head facing right. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The American Liberty gold coin designs are struck in high relief, and are also usually used on a .999 fine silver medal without coin inscriptions.

The U.S. Mint has not yet confirmed if a silver medal will also be produced featuring these designs, and if so, when it will be available. It is not posted on the Mint’s 2021 product schedule.

All previous American Liberty issues allegorically depict Liberty as a woman: a standing figure bearing a torch and American flag on the 2015 issue; a portrait of a Black woman crowned in stars on the 2017 and 2018 issues; and a radiant portrait on the 2019 coin and medal.

