American firm issues Panda silver bullion bars in two sizes

The smiling panda design from PandaAmerica is also available in a 10-ounce version.

PandaAmerica has contracted with Sunshine Minting, Inc., to offer Prooflike Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce, .999 fine silver bars showing a smiling panda design.

PandaAmerica is offering two new options for bullion buyers: panda-themed 1-ounce and 10-ounce .999 fine silver bars available only through the firm.

The Proof-like Brilliant Uncirculated Panda bars, announced July 24, are being minted by Sunshine Minting in Couer d’Alene, Idaho. The Idaho firm is the producer of blanks for the U.S. Mint’s silver American Eagle program, and for privately issued silver bullion and collector coins for Tuvalu and Fiji, among other customers.

A smiling panda design appears on one side of the bars, with the Sunshine Minting logo design on the other side.

The 1-ounce bar measures 32 millimeters wide and 51 millimeters tall, and the 10-ounce bar measures 51 millimeters wide and 89 millimeters tall.

No mintage limit has been imposed on the bars, which are being minted as needed, according to William Graessle, vice president of sales with PandaAmerica.

The 1-ounce bar is currently available for $23 and the 10-ounce bar is priced at $230. The prices are subject to change with bullion prices.

PandaAmerica intends to offer the bars at a premium above “spot” or precious metal price of $2.50 or less per ounce, said Graessle, though pricing chould change if additional bars have to be ordered.

For more information about the bars, or to order them, telephone the firm toll free at 800-472-6327 or visit ithe PandaAmerica website.