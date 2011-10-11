American Eagle silver sales top 33.4 million

Just how much the 2010 sales totals of American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins will be surpassed will depend on sales for the remaining three months of the calendar year.

Sales of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins by the U.S. Mint are on track to surpass the 2010 sales record by 28.5 percent if sales are maintained at current rates.

Through the first nine months of calendar year 2011, Mint sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers reached 33,411,500 coins, a monthly average of more than 3.7 million coins. Maintaining that monthly average would push the calendar year total to nearly 44.55 million coins.

The 2010 sales total — the current record — reached 34,662,500 coins.

Sales in September 2011 reached 4,000,500 coins, 8.7 percent higher than in August.

The highest monthly sales total in 2011, and also the record since American Eagle silver bullion coins sales were inaugurated in November 1986, is 6,422,000 coins, registered in January 2011.

The fineness of the silver coins is .999.

Another 787,000 silver bullion coins sold through Oct. 5 pushes the calendar year 2011 total to 34,198,500 coins.

American Eagle gold sales

The total number of ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins sold through Sept. 30 surpassed the U.S. Mint’s sales total for all of 2010, although September 2011 sales fell from August figures.

Sales through Sept. 30 reached 1.23 million.

During 2010, 1,220,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins were sold.

Nearly 61.5 percent of the 2011 total gold sales constitute 1-ounce coins.

September’s sales total of 86,500 ounces was almost 22.8 percent below August’s levels.

Another 8,500 ounces were sold during the first five days of October.

The fineness of the gold American Eagle bullion coins is .9167.

Still no platinum sales

The U.S. Mint has offered no indication when, or if, it will resume production and sales of American Eagle .9995 platinum bullion coins in any of the four sizes produced and sold in the past.

The last time the West Point Mint in New York struck platinum American Eagles for sale to authorized purchasers was November 2008.

The only platinum American Eagles struck in 2009, 2010 and 2011 have been numismatic versions in Proof.

American Buffalo gold

So far, sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coins in 2011 are lagging behind 2010 levels even though the coin has been available for a longer period this year than in 2010.

During 2011, sales of the American Buffalo gold bullion coin were registered from March through Sept. 30, totaling 132,500 ounces (coins). In 2010, the coin was offered only from April through September, with total sales reaching 209,000 ounces. ¦