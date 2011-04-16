American Eagle silver sales for 2011 total 12.4 million

Images by Alix Filer, courtesy of Paul Sims Inc.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales in March declined for the second straight month, but average sales so far in 2011, if maintained, would exceed the record annual sales total set in 2010.

During the first three months of 2011, the U.S. Mint sold 12,429,000 silver American Eagles to authorized purchasers, an average of 4,143,000 coins per month.

Maintaining that monthly average would push the 2011 sales to 49,716,000 coins — 15,053,500 more than the record 2010 sales of 34,662,500 coins.

March sales reached 2,767,000 coins, 14.6 percent lower than February’s total of 3.24 million of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins. January’s sales total of 6,422,000 coins is the single highest monthly total since the inauguration of bullion coin sales in 1986.

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales during March reached 73,500 ounces — 60,500 in 1-ounce coins, 4,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (8,000 ounces), 5,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (20,000 coins) and 4,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (40,000 coins).

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales for 2011 total 299,500 ounces — 263,500 in 1-ounce coins, 10,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 9,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins and 16,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins. ¦