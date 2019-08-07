American Eagle silver dollar bullion coin sales increase markedly in 2019

While silver American Eagles are enjoying strong sales from the U.S. Mint, gold Eagles are struggling in comparison.

Sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle silver bullion coins during the first seven months of 2019 are up more than 46 percent over 2018 levels, while sales of the gold American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins are down over the same period.

According to the U.S. Mint’s latest sales report, the Mint has sold 11,262,000 of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion dollars through it network of authorized distributors through July 31. During the first seven months of 2018, authorized purchasers bought 7,707,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins for eventual resale.

So far in 2019, the Mint has sold an additional 1,135,000 ounces of silver from the sale of 227,000 of the America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars. Sales reflect 80,000 of the Lowell National Historical Park issue, 78,000 American Memorial Park pieces, and 69,000 of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park bullion coins.

The Mint makes as many as 80,000 coins in each design as bullion coins, and mints as many as 20,000 coins bearing the P Mint mark for the Uncirculated version.

Gold bullion coins

American Buffalo sales in 2019 total 48,000 coins versus 77,000 over the same period in 2018.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in 2019 total 114,500 ounces across all four bullion sizes. During the first seven months in 2018, American Eagle gold coin sales totaled 155,500 ounces.

