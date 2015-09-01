American Eagle silver coin sales on record pace

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales totaled 101,500 ounces in August, a monthly total eclipsed, in 2015, only by the July sales.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint continue on their record pace, with 4,935,000 coins recorded sold during the month of August.

The monthly sales total, the third highest in 2015, behind January and July, brings the cumulative 2015 calendar year sales total to 32,250,000.

Should the Mint continue its monthly average sales of 4,031,250 coins, total 2015 sales of the American Eagle silver bullion coins would reach beyond 48 million coins — to a figure about 10 percent higher than the record-setting total of 44,006,000 coins in 2014.

Sales, even at the current pace, are being held in check by worldwide demand for silver blanks, which is stifling the Mint's ability to produce additional coins. The Mint's authorized purchasers have been on an allocation basis for well over six months, with the latest allocation for the week starting Aug. 31 set at 1 million coins.

Of the 1 million coins available for the week, 755,000 were sold Aug. 31.

Gold demand

Investment demand continues strong for American Eagle gold bullion coins as well, with August's sales of 101,500 ounces second in 2015 only to the 170,000 ounces sold in July.

August's sales reflect 78,500 ounces in 1-ounce, $50 face value coins; 4,000 ounces in half-ounce, $25 coins (8,000 coins); 6,000 ounces in quarter-ounce, $10 coins (24,000 coins); and 13,000 ounces in tenth-ounce, $5 coins (130,000 coins).

Cumulative 2015 sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins reached 544,500 ounces — 421,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 27,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (54,000 coins); 30,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (122,000 coins); and 65,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (655,000 coins).

August sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins reached 20,000 coins, bringing the 2015 sales total of those coins to 148,500 pieces.