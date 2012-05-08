American Eagle silver bullion sales down 23.5% from 2011

U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins are sharply below record levels set during 2011.

U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins during the first four months of 2012 have dropped off considerably from the record pace set during the same period in 2011.

Sales in 2012 for American Eagle gold bullion coins during the first four months of the year were also down from 2011 levels during the same period.

According to U.S. Mint sales totals, through April 30, the Mint sold 11,659,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers. That number is down 23.5 percent from the 15,248,000 coins sold during the same period in 2011.

The number of ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins sold thus far in 2012 has reached 230,500, compared with 407,500 ounces during the same period the year before.

April silver sales

During April 2012, the U.S. Mint totaled sales of 1.52 million silver American Eagles, compared with March sales of 2.542 million coins.

April’s sales of gold American Eagles totaled 20,000 compared with 62,500 ounces in March. April’s sales represented 19,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (2,000 coins), and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (5,000 coins). No half-ounce gold coins were sold.

Cumulative gold sales

Cumulative 2012 sales of gold American Eagles through April 30 represent 181,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 25,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (51,000 coins), 10,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (42,000 coins), and 13,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (135,000 coins).

The Mint sells the bullion coins to a network of authorized purchasers, who acquire the coins from the Mint for the spot price of the precious metal on a given day on the London metals market plus a small premium. The authorized purchasers may then sell the American Eagles and American Buffalo gold bullion coins to dealers and the public.

Monthly sales totals, posted cumulatively on a daily basis over the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov for American Eagle platinum, gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins, may include coins dated from more than one calendar year and do not represent mintages for a particular date. ¦