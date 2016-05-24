American Eagle gold bullion continues flight

More than 80 percent of sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins comprise 1-ounce $50 coins.

Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins continue to climb.

Through May 23, the U.S. Mint recorded calendar 2016 sales of 406,500 ounces in American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins (including various sizes), with more than 80 percent of the total, 326,000 ounces, being the 1-ounce $50 coins.

The remaining sales reflect 20,000 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (40,000 coins), 18,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (74,000 coins), and 42,000 ounces in tenth-ounce, $5 coins (420,000 coins).

The 1-ounce and tenth-ounce versions are considered by many investors to be a medium of exchange during times of severe economic upheaval, with the tenth-ounce coins also popular for use in jewelry.

During the first five full months of 2015, the Mint recorded sales of 197,000 ounce of gold American Eagles, with 136,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins.

Silver American Eagles

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales also continue to climb, with 22,771,500 coins recorded sold through May 23. Sales began Jan. 11.

The U.S. Mint's weekly allocation to its authorized purchasers May 23 was 1,057,500 coins, which includes 57,500 coins left over from the previous week's allocation. From the May 23 allocation, 829,000 of the coins available were sold.

American Buffalo gold $50 coins

Sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins reached 94,500 coins through May 23.