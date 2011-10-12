American Eagle anniversary set available Oct. 27

The long-awaited five-coin 2011 Silver American Eagle 25th Anniversary set goes on sale Oct. 27, U.S. Mint officials announced Oct. 12.

No pricing information has yet been released. Shipping will begin in late November from the San Francisco Mint where the sets are to be assembled.

The West Point, San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints have struck enough coins to meet the 100,000 maximum sets to be issued, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs. The Mint will impose an ordering limit of five sets per household.

The set will comprise:

One Proof 2011-W coin bearing the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint in New York.

One Uncirculated 2011-W coin struck at the West Point Mint.

One Uncirculated 2011-S coin struck with the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

One bullion coin struck at the San Francisco Mint without a Mint mark.

One Reverse Proof 2011-P coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. ¦