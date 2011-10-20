American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin sells out in single

The Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin is no longer available from the U.S. Mint as a single-coin option. Sales have consumed the maximum 30,000-coin authorization.

The single-coin option for the Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin has sold out, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Oct. 14.

White said the Mint had received sufficient orders to exhaust the authorized offering of 30,000 single coins. The Proof 1-ounce gold coin is still available, however, in the 2011-W four-coin gold Proof American Eagle set.

According to the U.S. Mint’s Oct. 17 sales report, the U.S. Mint has sold, in addition to the single Proof American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin:

? 4,227 of the single half-ounce gold coins out of 15,000 authorized.

? 6,991 of the single quarter-ounce gold coins out of 16,000 authorized.

? 15,440 of the single tenth-ounce gold coins out of 30,000 authorized.

? 12,607 of the four-coin gold Proof American Eagle sets out of 40,000 authorized.

Pricing of each of the gold coin options is based on the fluctuating spot price of gold according to the London PM fix and can change weekly. The latest information can be found on the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov/catalog. ¦