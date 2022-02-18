American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins to go on sale soon

The U.S. Mint has yet to specify a release date for the Proof 2022-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin.

The Proof 2022-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin is to be offered by the U.S. Mint on an as-yet-unspecified date this spring without restricted mintage or household ordering limits.

The Proof 2021-W coin went on sale May 13, and is currently unavailable for purchase from the U.S. Mint. The Mint’s Feb. 6, 2022, sales report indicates 16,854 of the Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold coins were sold. The current posted price for the unavailable Proof 2021-W coin on the Mint’s website is $2,740 per coin. Pricing for the Proof 2022-W version will be announced closer to the coin’s issue date.

