Alexco Resource plans to resume Yukon silver mining

Canada's Alexco Resource Corp. is preparing to resume silver mining later in 2018 in the Yukon's Keno Hill Silver District.

The Yukon's Keno Hill Silver District should be bustling with activity later in 2018, as Alexco Resource Corp. plans resumption of mining for silver and related minerals.

When production was suspended at the district’s Bellekeno silver mine in 2013, mining there was yielding 2 million ounces of silver and 20 million pounds of lead and zinc concentrate annually. Low silver prices triggered the suspension.

According to S & P Global, Alexco has acquired full permits for operations at its Flame & Moth, Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits in the district, while permitting continues for the Bermingham deposit.

Alexco officials detail expectations of just over 1 million metric tons of ore in the Keno Hills Silver District, containing 843 grams of silver per metric ton, while the ore also contains 3.3 percent lead and 4.2 percent zinc. The silver calculates to more than 27 million troy ounces.

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board is accepting public comment on the Bermingham project until Feb. 22.