After a dismal February, did bullion sales rebound?
- Published: Apr 5, 2017, 9 AM
After a hot start to the year in January, the United States Mint’s American Eagle gold and silver bullion coin sales dropped in the month of February.
While March saw a small positive swing in silver sales, with 400,000 more ounces sold than in February, the same cannot be said for gold, which actually had a worse March than February.
The fight against the paper dollar has been renewed: Inside Coin World: Newly introduced legislation on Capitol Hill is not the first attack on the paper dollar. Calls for its elimination have been voiced since the 1970s.
The infographic below is concerned with sales of only the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, the far and away most popular U.S. Mint bullion coin issues. It compares monthly and overall 2017 sales with those of previous years.
