Additional Olympic handover medal details revealed

The 2024 Paralympics handover silver medal will be presented at the close of the Paris Paralympics Games on Sept. 8.

The U.S. Mint released additional specifications and details on the Olympic handover medals, including the number minted.

The Philadelphia Mint struck 16 of the 3-inch-diameter Proof .999 fine 5-ounce silver handover medals used in closing ceremonies for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris on Aug. 11, and the medals carry no Mint mark.

Each medal was produced on the same coinage press used formerly to produce the Uncirculated and bullion America the Beautiful 3-inch 5-ounce silver quarter dollars issued from 2010 to 2021, having reeded edges.

The Proof silver handover medals have a plain edge, without inscription or ornamentation.

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U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World Aug. 16 that the Mint struck multiple examples of the Proof Olympics handover silver medal dated 2024 on the obverse. One example was presented in Aug. 11 closing ceremonies to the mayor of Paris by the mayor of Los Angeles, where the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games will be held. One example of the Paralympics medal, with its differing reverse, will be presented Sept. 8 at the Paralympic Games’ closing ceremonies.

White said that 32 Proof silver medals,16 apiece for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, were produced; 14 of each version were delivered to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties. The USOPP is a joint venture between the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 (self-titled LA 2028), and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. One of each was reserved for presentation to the mayor of Paris, while 13 of each were reserved for distribution to other appropriate recipients.

“The final four Proof finish medals — two each for Olympic and Paralympics Games — were produced for accession to the Smithsonian’s National Numismatic Collection,” White said.

Two different LA28 logos appear on the separate reverses of the two medal versions. The differences, intentional, were provided by the USOPP.

“Those are the official ‘handover’ logos for the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics,” according to White. “As compared to the LA28 logo, the folded part of the ‘A’ [on the handover logos] is the Stripes of the US flag and the stars of the US flag on either side, with the French flag as the crossbar.

“The LA28 logo will have varying ‘As’ throughout the games. You can see some more about that here — https://la28.org/en/la-stories.html,” White explained.

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