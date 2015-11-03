64 percent of available silver Eagles November 2 sell

From the Nov. 2 weekly allocation of 1,187,000 coins, the U.S. Mint reported sales of 763,500 of the coins.

The United States Mint reported Nov. 2 that the bureau had sold 763,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins from its weekly allocation of 1,187,000 coins.

The Nov. 2 sales brings the calendar year 2015 sales total to authorized purchasers to 40,606,000 coins.

During the first 10 months of 2015, the Mint has been averaging monthly sales of 3,984,250 coins. For the same 10-month period in 2014, the monthly sales average was 3,812,500 coins, enroute to a calendar-year sales record of 44,006,000 coins.

American Eagle silver bullion coins are not directly sold by the U.S. Mint to the public. Instead, they are sold through a network of 12 authorized purchasers in the United States and Europe who purchase the coins from the Mint based on the closing London PM spot price per troy ounce on a given day plus a $2 per coin premium. The coins are then sold at a small markup to other dealers and the public.