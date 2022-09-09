2022 American Eagle bullion coin production results mixed

The Mint has sold fewer American Eagle silver bullion dollars during the first eight months of 2022 than during the same period in 2021.

The sales total from the United States Mint of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion dollars for the first eight months of calendar year 2022 is 12,406,500 pieces.

That eight-month total compares to 22,940,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins sold during the first eight months of 2021. The 2021 totals include both Reverse of 1986 coins and Reverse of 2021 issues.

The most silver American Eagles sold in any given month in 2022 to authorized purchasers was 5,001,000 in January.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales from January through Aug. 31, 2022, reached 729,000 1-ounce .9167 fine gold $50 coins, 72,000 half-ounce $25 coins, 132,000 quarter-ounce $10 coins and 540,000 tenth-ounce $5 coins.

The 2021 gold American Eagle sales for the same eight months totaled 746,000 of the 1-ounce coins, 77,000 of the half-ounce coins, 95,000 of the quarter-ounce coins and 330,000 of the tenth-ounce.

So far in calendar year 2022, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 80,000 1-ounce .9995 platinum $100 bullion coins. That compares to 75,000 for the first eight months in 2021.

The U.S. Mint currently has no plan to strike an American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 palladium bullion $25 coin. However, release of a Reverse Proof version of the palladium coin struck at the West Point Mint is planned later in 2022. The Reverse Proof version was originally scheduled for a Sept. 8 release.

The U.S. Mint sold 8,700 palladium bullion $25 coins in 2021.

