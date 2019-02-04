Investors in silver, gold and other precious metals should prepare themselves for a rollercoaster ride during 2019, based on market projections released by the London Bullion Market Association.

The LBMA’s annual forecast, based on a compilation of market assessments by multiple precious metals analysts, places the average gold price prediction from analysts for gold at $1,311.71 per ounce, the average for silver at $16.28, platinum at $850.71 and palladium at $1,267.68.

The closing London PM spot price fix for gold Jan. 30 was $1,310.70, $15.92 for silver, $812 for platinum and $1,344 for palladium. During calendar year 2018, the spot price of gold averaged $1,268.41, silver $15.71, platinum $879.70 and palladium $1,029.19.

The LBMA survey sees gold in 2019 trading in a range between $1,150 and $1,475 per ounce, silver at $12.75 to $40, platinum at $620 to $1,050, and palladium at $815 to $1,715 per ounce.

“Whilst markets have factored in some of the downside risks of Brexit and U.S.-China trade wars, other factors such the level of U.S. real interest rates, strength/weakness of the dollar, the likely impact of geopolitical factors and the pace of global economic growth continues to provide some uncertainty,” according to the LBMA survey.

