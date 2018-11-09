U.S. Mint officials have not announced how many palladium American Eagle bullion coins will be offered in 2019. The series was introduced in 2017, an example of which is illustrated.

U.S. Mint officials have confirmed that a palladium American Eagle bullion coin is on the bureau's production schedule for 2019.

Collectors interested in the U.S. Mint’s series of palladium American Eagles should mark their calendars for 2019.

The Mint has already put a bullion version of the $25 face value coin on its production schedule for 2019, according to Todd Martin, deputy director of the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications.

The Mint had originally contemplated executing a bullion version in 2018 but backed off to concentrate solely on the output of the high relief 2018-W numismatic version.

The 2018-W coin had a maximum mintage of 15,000 pieces. The Mint’s Nov. 4, 2018, sales report indicates the last sales total was 14,992 coins.

Mint officials have not disclosed what maximum mintage the 2019 bullion version might have.

The Mint introduced the American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium coin with a bullion version on Sept. 25, 2017, with 15,000 coins available to authorized purchasers. The coins sold out the day they were introduced.

The 2019 American Eagle palladium coin will bear the same designs that appear on the 2017 bullion and 2018-W numismatic versions as mandated under provisions of the American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303.

The obverse replicates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse from the Winged Liberty Head dime, introduced in 1916.

The mandated reverse is a rendition of Weinman’s 1906 design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal, first awarded in 1907.

The U.S. Mint does not sell its bullion coins to the general public. Instead, the coins are sold through a group of authorized purchasers who buy the coins for the closing spot price of the metal on a given day plus a small premium.

