Expect strong bullion sales again in 2016

Kitco says to expect another strong year for American Eagle gold bullion coins, and other United States Mint bullion coins, in 2016.

It's been a very busy couple of years for the United States Mint in terms of American Eagle bullion sales, particulary silver, and Kitco does not expect 2016 to be any different.

In a Dec. 21 post online, Kitco says to expect gold and silver prices to stay low next year, which will keep sales high.

So far in December, 2,000 ounces worth of gold bullion coins (American Eagle and American Buffalo combined) have been sold, while 2,333,500 ounces of silver have been sold.

Both of those monthly figures are relatively low for the otherwise strong 2015, which has seen a combined 1,022,000 ounces worth of gold bullion coins sold, and 47,000,000 ounces worth of silver bullion coins sold.

"But, analysts do not attribute the lower numbers with customer fatigue, and actually expect retail demand to pick up next year as metal prices continue to hover at lower levels," Kitco reports. "In a research report released Monday, analysts at Barclays said lower demand in December could be simply related to depleted stock."

It appears U.S. Mint bullion sales will be another hot topic in 2016.

