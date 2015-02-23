2015 Silver Uncirculated American Eagle on sale March 26

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The 2015-W Uncirculated silver American Eagle will retail from the U.S. Mint for $39.95.

The United States Mint will offer the Uncirculated 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar beginning on March 26.

Sales are to begin at noon Eastern Time.

The opening retail prices is $39.95, subject to change with the movement in the spot price of silver.

No mintage limits or household ordering limits are in place for the 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar coins.

The collector coins are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.