2015 Silver Uncirculated American Eagle on sale March 26
- Published: Feb 23, 2015, 4 AM
The 2015-W Uncirculated silver American Eagle will retail from the U.S. Mint for $39.95.
The United States Mint will offer the Uncirculated 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar beginning on March 26.
Sales are to begin at noon Eastern Time.
The opening retail prices is $39.95, subject to change with the movement in the spot price of silver.
No mintage limits or household ordering limits are in place for the 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar coins.
The collector coins are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.
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