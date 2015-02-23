Precious Metals
2015 Silver Uncirculated American Eagle on sale March 26
- Published: Feb 23, 2015, 4 AM
The 2015-W Uncirculated silver American Eagle will retail from the U.S. Mint for $39.95.
The United States Mint will offer the Uncirculated 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar beginning on March 26.
Sales are to begin at noon Eastern Time.
The opening retail prices is $39.95, subject to change with the movement in the spot price of silver.
No mintage limits or household ordering limits are in place for the 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar coins.
The collector coins are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles