2015 silver Proof American Eagle on sale January 2

The Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint on Jan. 2.

The Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 2.

The price of the coin is set at $48.95 each, with no household ordering limit or mintage ceiling.

The U.S. Mint previously offered the 2014-W Proof American Eagle silver dollar coin for $52.95, but with the drop in the spot price of silver, the sale price per coin was reduced by $4. Now both the 2014-W and 2015-W silver Proof coins are priced at $48.95.

As of Dec. 14, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 732,105 of the 2014-W Proof silver coins.

