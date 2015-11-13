2015 quarter ounce gold American Eagles sold out

While the quarter-ounce gold Eagles dated 2015 are sold out, the U.S. Mint still has unsold inventory of 1-ounce, half-ounce and tenth-ounce coins.

The United States Mint informed its authorized purchasers Nov. 13 that its inventory of 2015 American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coins are sold out and that no more quarter-ounce coins will be struck.

"We will continue to sell our remaining inventories of 2015-dated American Eagle one ounce, one-half ounce and one-tenth ounce gold bullion coins until those inventories are depleted," according to the Mint's Nov. 13 announcement. "No additional 2015-dated production will follow after that."

Through Nov. 13, 2015 sales of American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coins had reached 152,000 of the $10 face-value coins. The Mint's 2014 sales reached 118,000 of the quarter-ounce coins.

The gold American Eagles are sold by the Mint through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins based on the closing London PM price of gold per troy ounce, plus a 7 percent premium. The coins are then sold to other dealers and the general public.