2015 quarter ounce gold American Eagles sold out
- Published: Nov 13, 2015, 10 AM
The United States Mint informed its authorized purchasers Nov. 13 that its inventory of 2015 American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coins are sold out and that no more quarter-ounce coins will be struck.
"We will continue to sell our remaining inventories of 2015-dated American Eagle one ounce, one-half ounce and one-tenth ounce gold bullion coins until those inventories are depleted," according to the Mint's Nov. 13 announcement. "No additional 2015-dated production will follow after that."
Through Nov. 13, 2015 sales of American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coins had reached 152,000 of the $10 face-value coins. The Mint's 2014 sales reached 118,000 of the quarter-ounce coins.
Cumulative American Eagle gold sales totals for 2015 can be found here.
The gold American Eagles are sold by the Mint through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins based on the closing London PM price of gold per troy ounce, plus a 7 percent premium. The coins are then sold to other dealers and the general public.
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