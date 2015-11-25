Proof 2015 platinum American Eagle sales

The mintage for the 1-ounce Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin will be limited to 4,000 coins when it goes on sale Dec. 3.

"Liberty Nurtures Freedom" is the theme for the reverse of the 1-ounce platinum Proof American Eagle $100 coin.

Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum coin are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time Dec. 3.

The maximum mintage is limited to 4,000 coins.

In its Nov. 25 announcement concerning Proof platinum sales, Mint officials also announced the West Point Mint will not be striking a 1-ounce platinum bullion version in 2015 "due to a lag in obtaining a sufficient quantity of production platinum blanks."

The Mint sold 16,900 platinum bullion coins in 2014, the first time the coins had been offered since late 2008.

The Mint explained in the announcement its efforts in seeking planchet suppliers.

"As the program moved forward to 2015, the Mint began the process of expanding its supply base for platinum, completing trial strike testing and full production validation with two new suppliers," according to the Mint's announcement. "These steps were completed in late October, and Mint officials decided to use the available blanks for the 2015 Torches of Liberty Proof coin program instead of the platinum bullion program.

"The Mint looks forward to resuming platinum bullion production at its West Point facility as additional blanks become available in 2016."

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, identified the two platinum blank suppliers as Sunshine Minting and Sigmund Cohn Corp.

The reverse of the Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coin, titled "Liberty Nurtures Freedom," depicts Liberty and an American bald eagle representing Freedom. The earth and sun with rays appear in the foreground. The design was executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse is paired with the Statue of Liberty obverse designs and sculptured by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti when the platinum American Eagle series was introduced in 1997.

The reverse design on the platinum Proof version changes annually, while the Eagle reverse on the bullion coins is the same for all American Eagle platinum bullion coins beginning in 1997.

The eagle reverse for the bullion coins was designed and sculptured by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.