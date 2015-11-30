2015 American Eagle gold 1-ounce coins gone

U.S. Mint officials notified the authorized purchasers Nov. 24 that it will not strike any more of the 2015 1-ounce gold coins.

The United States Mint has sold out its remaining inventory of 2015 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins.

The 2015 American Eagle quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce gold bullion coins sold out earlier.

Calendar-year 2015 gold sales through Nov. 24 total 801,000 ounces across all four sizes, an increase of 87.15 percent from the 428,000 ounces sold in the same period in 2014.

The U.S. Mint plans to continue accepting orders for its remaining inventory of American Eagle half-ounce gold coins and American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins until depleted.

The Mint’s latest calendar year 2015 sales figures, still to be audited, indicate a total of 626,500 of the 1-ounce coins, 158,000 of the quarter-ounce coins and 980,000 of the tenth-ounce coins have been sold. Sales of the half-ounce coins have so far reached 74,000 coins.

The Mint’s 2015 sales compare to 2014 totals of 415,000 1-ounce coins, 46,000 of the half-ounce coins, 118,000 of the quarter-ounce coins, and 565,000 of the tenth-ounce coins.