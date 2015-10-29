2015 gold American Eagle bullion sales already beyond 2014 total

More gold American Eagle bullion coins have been sold by the U.S. Mint in the first 10 months of 2015 than in all of 2014.

Original image courtesy of U.S. Mint

October has not been a strong month for American Eagle gold bullion coin sales, though total 2015 sales have already surpassed 2014’s total.

The U.S. Mint reports 29,500 ounces worth of the gold bullion coins have been sold as of Oct. 28, likely heading toward to a month-end total down significantly from July, August and September, when 170,000, 101,500 and 125,500 ounces were sold, respectively. 

So far in 2015, 699,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins have been sold, which is well beyond the 524,500 total ounces sold in all of 2014. 

In October 2014, 67,500 ounces worth of the bullion coins were sold.

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