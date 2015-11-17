2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coin sells out

Less than a week after the American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coin (shown) sold out for 2015, the tenth-ounce gold bullion coin sold out as well.

The 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coin has sold out and no more will be struck, according to the United States Mint.

The Nov. 17 announcement of the sellout was made just four days after Mint officials reported that the American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coin had sold out.

Michael White of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communication said in an email Nov. 17 that the following message had been sent to the Mint's authorized purchasers of gold bullion coins: "This is to inform you that the United States Mint has sold out of 2015-dated American Eagle One-Tenth Ounce Gold Bullion Coins. There are no plans to produce any additional 2015-dated one-tenth ounce gold bullion coins at this time. We still have inventories of American Eagle one ounce, one-half ounce and American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coins."

As of Nov. 17, the Mint had sold 955,000 of the American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins in 2015. That figure may or may not represent only the mintage of the 2015 version of the coin, since the Mint often sells unsold quantities of its bullion coins into a new year.

Overall, also as of Nov. 17, the Mint reports sales of 581,000 of the American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins, 69,000 of the half-ounce coins, and 158,000 of the quarter-ounce coins. In terms of ounces sold, the Mint has sold 750,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins of all sizes as of Nov. 17.

The Mint sells its bullion coins to a network of authorized purchasers, which in turn sell the coins into the collector and investor markets.