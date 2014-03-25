2014-W Proof gold American Eagles on sale April 3

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The Proof 1-ounce gold coin is shown here.

Proof 2014-W American Eagle gold coins go on sale from the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 3, 2014.

Pricing will be set closer to the launch date based on the pricing grid for precious metals coins, found at http://catalog.usmint.gov/wcsstore/ConsumerDirect/images/catalog/en_US/PMPricingGrid.pdf.

The ordering options are as follows:

? Single 1-ounce coin, maximum product limit of 15,000.

? Single half-ounce coin, maximum product limit of 20,000.

? Single quarter-ounce coin, maximum product limit of 10,000.

? Single tenth-ounce coin, maximum product limit of 20,000.

? Four-coin Proof set, (contains one each of the 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce gold coins) maximum edition of 15,000 sets.

Visit www.usmint.gov for more information.