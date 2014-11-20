2014-W Proof American Eagle silver coin sales behind 2013-W coin

Sales by the United States Mint for the 2014-W silver Proof American Eagle as a single coin option and in the 2014 Congratulations set are behind those for 2013’s issues for the same product options.

Although offered individually and also included in the 2014 Congratulations set, sales of the Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollar are below 2013 levels.

As of Nov. 16, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 709,860 of the Proof 2014-W silver Eagles as a single coin option, with another 6,412 included in the 2014 Congratulations set.

The single coin option is offered for $52.95 and the 2014 Congratulations set is priced at $54.95. Packaging for the Congratulations set is intended to inspire gift-giving. This set series was introduced in 2013.

Because of higher silver prices at the time of its Jan. 24, 2013, release, the single Proof 2013-W coin was offered for $62.95, and the inaugural 2013 Congratulations set was priced $64.95.

Final, but unaudited sales for the single coin option for the 2013-W Proof American Eagle silver dollars indicate 869,253 coins were sold. As a single coin option, the 2013-W Proof coin was listed as no longer available from the U.S. Mint in November of 2013.

The 2013 Congratulations set, which is still being offered for sale, accounts for another 17,516 of the 2013-W Proof American Eagle silver coins, through Nov. 16.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar coins are struck at the West Point Mint and carry the W Mint mark.

Gold figures

Sales of the Proof 2014-W American Eagle gold coin product options are all ahead of 2013 sales, except for the Proof 2014-W tenth-ounce gold coin.

Calendar year 2014 sales through Nov. 16 indicate 19,851 of the single Proof 1-ounce, $50 coin have been sold; 5,966 of the half-ounce, $25 coin; 6,136 of the quarter-ounce $10 coin; and 11,875 of the tenth-ounce, $5 coin.

The single 1-ounce gold coins are no longer available as a product option.

Sales of the 2014-W Proof American Eagle gold four-coin set reached 8,412 sets through Nov. 16.

Final but unaudited 2013 sales indicate single-coin product sales of 16,818 of the 1-ounce coin, 4,837 of the half-ounce coin, 4,896 of the quarter-ounce coin, 13,849 of the tenth-ounce coin, and 7,859 of the 2013-W four-coin sets.

The Proof .9167 fine gold coins are struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

Pricing for each of the Proof gold coins is tied to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. Pricing for each option is subject to change weekly.

