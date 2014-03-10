2014 platinum American Eagles on sale by Mint

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.John Burwell 202-882-1337John Burwell 202-882-1337

The United States Mint began sales of its 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum bullion American Eagles to its authorized purchasers March 10.

On the first day of sales, the United States Mint reported total sales of 8,500 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion oins.

The United States Mint opened sales to its authorized purchasers March 10. This is the first time the Mint has offered platinum American Eagle bullion coins of any size since November 2008.

Authorized purchasers are required to place minimum orders of 100 coins per order.

For additional information, visit the U.S. Mint's website at www.usmint.gov.