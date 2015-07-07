2014 American Eagle gold bullion sales top half million ounces
- Published: Jul 7, 2015, 6 AM
The total combined sales of 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coins recorded is 519,500 ounces, according to a U.S. Mint announcement July 7.
Mint officials revealed the sales total the day after announcing that all remaining inventory of 2014-dated American Eagle gold bullion coins was depleted. All orders placed after the Mint's July 6 announcement are to be filled with 2015-dated bullion coins.
The U.S. Mint offers American Eagle bullion coins for sale to its authorized purchasers in four physical sizes and denominations:
??1-ounce, $50 face value
??Half-ounce, $25 face value
??Quarter-ounce, $10 face value
??Tenth-ounce, $5 face value
All four versions are struck without Mint mark at the West Point Mint in .9167 fine gold. The stated weight in troy ounces represents the content in pure gold. The full weight of each coin is slightly more, incorporating the non-gold portion of the complete alloy.
The U.S. Mint released the following sales figures for 2014-dated American Eagle bullion coins by number of troy ounce and number of individual coins:
2014
American Eagle Ounces Coins
1 OZ 425,000 425,000
1/2 OZ 17,500 35,000
1/4 OZ 22,500 90,000
1/10 OZ 54,500 545,000
Total 519,500 1,095,000
