2014 American Eagle silver bullion coin sales start

First day sales Jan. 13 by the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers for 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins totaled 3,180,500. The 2014 American Eagle gold coins, right, and 2014 American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins went on sale beginning Jan. 2.

The United States Mint sold 3,180,500 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers on the first day of sales for the coins Jan. 13.

In total, 3,575,000 of the 2014 American Eagle silver bullion coins were allocated for the week ending Jan. 17, and most of the total allocation was sold on the first day. On Jan. 14, authorized purchasers bought an additional 191,000 silver American Eagles, leaving a midweek balance of 203,500 coins from the weekly allocation.

Sales of 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coins totaled 67,000 ounces through Jan. 14. Sales represent 43,500 ounces in 1-ounce gold coins; 5,000 ounces in half-ounce gold coins (10,000 coins); 7,000 ounces in quarter-ounce gold coins (28,000 coins); and 11,500 ounces in tenth-ounce gold coins (115,000 coins).

Total sales of 2014 American Buffalo gold 1-ounce coins reached 33,000 as of Jan. 14.

American Eagle and American Buffalo gold coins went on sale Jan. 2.

The 2014 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins are not offered yet. In 2014, the America the Beautiful bullion series will offer five different 5-ounce .999 fine silver pieces.

Silver allocation

All 2014 American Eagle silver bullion coin sales, until further notice, are on an allocation basis.

U.S. Mint officials reported Jan. 14 that the bureau expected to have between 500,000 and 600,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins available the week beginning Jan. 20. Higher quantities are expected to be made available in subsequent weeks as inventory is increased.

The 2014 American Eagle silver bullion coins are being struck at both the West Point Mint and San Francisco Mint. Neither version bears the Mint mark of the facility at which it is produced.

All orders accepted Jan. 13 by the U.S. Mint from authorized purchasers were to be filled randomly with silver coins packed in 20-piece tubes within reusable, 500-coin capacity, green plastic boxes.

Until further notice, all 2014 American Eagle silver bullion coins struck at the San Francisco Mint will be shipped to the West Point Mint. Authorized purchasers will pick up the coins there. West Point Mint production of the silver bullion coins will also be picked up at the West Point facility.

Authorized purchasers will not be permitted to specify San Francisco or West Point Mint coins in their orders.

The green outer, recyclable boxes will, however, feature the unique “banding” of the facility where the coins were struck. The boxes received by the authorized purchasers containing the silver bullion coins struck at the West Point Mint will bear crisscrossed plastic banding or straps imprinted WEST POINT MINT. The boxes received by the authorized purchasers containing silver bullion coins struck at the San Francisco Mint will bear crisscrossed plastic banding or straps imprinted SAN FRANCISCO MINT.

Gold bullion

Since Jan. 2, all orders for American Eagle 1-ounce and tenth-ounce gold bullion coins and American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins have been filled with 2014 coins, according to U.S. Mint officials.

Starting Jan. 21, all orders for 1-ounce and tenth-ounce gold American Eagles and 1-ounce gold American Buffaloes are to be filled with both 2014- and 2013-dated coins until remaining 2013 inventories are depleted.

The U.S. Mint does not directly sell American Eagle, American Buffalo and America the Beautiful bullion coins to the public. The Mint instead sells the bullion coins to a network of authorized purchasers, who acquire the coins from the Mint for the spot price of the precious metal on a given day on the London metals market plus a small premium. The authorized purchasers may then sell the bullion coins to dealers and the public. ¦