2014 American Buffalo gold proof available beginning May 8

The Proof 2014 American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin will be made available for purchase by the U.S. Mint on May 8, 2014.

American Buffalo gold coin collectors are less than one week away from being able to purchase their latest new issue, though the amount they’ll pay for it is not yet known.

The U.S. Mint announced Thursday that it will begin accepting orders for the 2014 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin at 12 p.m. ET on May 8. The price of the coin will be based on the state of the precious metals market next week and where the value of gold falls on the Mint's pricing grid.

The gold coin will feature the original James Earle Fraser designs from the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin (a design also called the Type I Buffalo nickel) — the profile of a Native American on the obverse with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “F” for Fraser, and the modern date “2014” and “W” for the West Point Mint; on the reverse is the bison with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” along with “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Each American Buffalo gold coin will arrive inside a matte-finished hardwood box and with a certificate of authenticity.

Orders will be accepted on the Mint’s catalog webpage and by phone at 800-872-6468. (Using TTY equipment, hearing- and speech-impaired customers can call 1-888-321-6468.) A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.