2014-W silver Uncirculated American Eagle available April 10

The United States Mint will accept orders for the Uncirculated 2014-W American Eagle silver coin starting April 10 at noon Eastern Time.

Orders will be accepted at the bureau's online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog, and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

The current price of the coin is $43.95. As with all U.S. Mint products containing precious metals, however, pricing is subject to change. No household order limit is imposed for this product.

A $4.95 shipping and handling charge will be added to all domestic orders.

The coin's obverse (heads side) features Adolph A. Weinman's iconic design of an ever-hopeful Liberty striding confidently toward the sunrise, draped in the strength of the Stars and Stripes, and carrying branches of laurel and oak in her arms to symbolize both civil and military glory. The coin's reverse, designed by former U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti, depicts a heraldic eagle, with a shield on its chest, and holding an olive branch in its right talons and arrows in its left talons.

The Uncirculated 2014-W American Eagle silver coin is struck on specially burnished blanks. The .999 fine silver coin has a finish similar to its bullion counterpart, but carries the W Mint mark indicating production at the West Point Mint. Each coin is encapsulated in protective plastic and placed in a blue presentation case.