2011 American Eagle bullion coins available starting Jan.

The U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders for 2011 American Eagle 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins beginning Jan. 3. Any 2010 coins still in inventory at that time will continue to be released until the inventory is depleted.

The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers will be able to place orders for 2011 American Eagle 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins starting Jan. 3.

The date is two weeks earlier in the new year than for the beginning of placement of orders for the 2010 bullion coins (which was Jan. 19, 2010).

The Mint’s Office of Public Affairs released a statement Dec. 16 announcing, “2010-dated American Eagle Gold and Silver Bullion Coins will remain on sale until inventory is depleted.

“Any remaining inventory of 2010-dated coins in January 2011 will be sold on a ratio basis when ordering 2011-dated American Eagle Gold and Silver Bullion Coins. This will continue until the 2010 inventory is depleted.

“The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for 2011-dated American Eagle One Ounce Gold and Silver Bullion Coins on Monday, January 3, 2011, via the standard allocation process.”

Until 2009, Mint officials had accepted orders for the next year’s American Eagle bullion coins in December, for delivery in early January. The Mint would be begin striking the next year’s coins well before the start of the new calendar year in order to build inventory to meet the demand.

However, because of record demand for American Eagle silver bullion coins in 2009, the U.S. Mint delayed accepting orders for the 2010 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins until Jan. 19, 2010.

The Mint had ended production of the 2009 bullion coins and begun production of the 2010 coins in November 2009, in preparation for the launch of the 2010 program. However, a surge in orders for the silver bullion coins in November led Mint officials to halt production of the 2010 coins and to resume striking the 2009 coins to meet immediate demand.

Production of the 2009 coins ended Dec. 31, with 2010 coin production resuming the same day. Sales of the 2010 coins began once inventory had been built to levels sufficient to meet the demand for the new coins.

Any 2009-dated coins remaining in inventory in January 2010 were mixed in with orders for 2010-dated coins. ¦