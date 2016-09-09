-
Nov 3, 2016, 08:35 AM
Silver Eagle sales more than double in OctoberSales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins more than doubled in October from September levels.
-
Nov 2, 2016, 09:07 AM
Where does strong October leave Mint bullion sales?For the first time in several months, the United States Mint recorded year-over-year growth in sales of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins.
-
Oct 26, 2016, 04:30 AM
High-grade silver ore flows from Endeavour propertyEndeavour Silver's Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico, is continuing to show high-grade silver and gold concentrations in its ore.
-
Oct 25, 2016, 09:50 AM
Gold Fields pumping billions into Ghana gold mineGold Fields Ltd. is expected to pump $1.4 billion into its Damang mining operations in Ghana to keep the mine going through 2024, the firm announced.
-
Oct 19, 2016, 06:00 AM
Most of new UK bullion issue sold before launch dateThe Royal Mint’s lunar bullion launch has become an eagerly anticipated event on the worldwide bullion calendar.
-
Oct 19, 2016, 04:26 AM
New Zealand gold mining town seeks rejuvenationNew Zealand's Canvastown hosted its first rush of gold miners in 1864, changing the landscape and financial fabric of the region.
-
Oct 19, 2016, 04:26 AM
India nurtures demand for own gold bullion issuesConsumer research conducted for the World Gold Council indicates the people of India favor the new Indian Gold Coin over unbranded bullion coins.
-
Oct 12, 2016, 07:35 AM
Precious metals group ICTA makes a new hireJonathon Villavicencio has joined the Industry Council for Tangible Assets as legislative-affairs coordinator.
-
Oct 12, 2016, 06:45 AM
First report of counterfeit platinum PAMP barThe first report of a counterfeit 1-ounce platinum PAMP Suisse bar in fake packaging comes from a bullion dealer in southwest Ohio.
-
Oct 5, 2016, 07:08 AM
2016 American Eagle silver bullion sales below 2015September 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coin sales were less than half of September 2015's total. A sales-record three-peat appears a pipe dream.
-
Oct 4, 2016, 06:24 AM
Theodore Roosevelt 5-ounce silver bullion sales totalThe U.S. Mint reports cumulative sales through Oct. 3 of 29,500 of the 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars.
-
Sep 28, 2016, 08:04 AM
Latest Royal Mint Lunar bullion issues now availableThe Royal Mint continues its annual Lunar Zodiac series of coins with 2017 Year of the Rooster issues in silver and gold.
-
Sep 28, 2016, 04:15 AM
Platinum's big year? Demand expectations for 2016 outInvestment demand during 2016 is expected to expand, but that doesn't necessarily mean that bar and coin demand is up from 2015 levels.
-
Sep 27, 2016, 09:10 AM
Pobjoy Mint launches new silver bullion coinA 1-ounce silver bullion coin honors the mythological Greek Pegasus. The British Virgin Islands’ Reverse Proof $1 coin has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.
-
Sep 23, 2016, 07:36 AM
Week's Most Read: Gold Eagle struck on wrong planchetWe also profiled an ancient coin that depicts a structure that still stands and looked back at an unprecedented flood of error notes into circulation.
-
Sep 21, 2016, 05:30 AM
When a gold Eagle was struck on a gold Buffalo blankPCGS has graded and slabbed a 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coin that was struck on a planchet intended for the American Buffalo gold $50 bullion coin.
-
Sep 20, 2016, 12:30 PM
Don't have a metal detector? Gold nuggets in auctionDon't have the time or patience to prospect for gold but still want the thrill of owning the hoped for result? An upcoming auction has some items for you.
-
Sep 16, 2016, 08:30 AM
The Perth Mint unveiled its 2017 Lunar bullion coinsSales are underway for seven silver bullion coins and eight gold bullion coins, all marking 2017 as the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac calendar.
-
Sep 13, 2016, 11:10 AM
2016 ATB silver bullion sales second best all timeThrough Sept. 13, sales for the first four 2016 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins topped 245,000 coins.
-
Sep 9, 2016, 06:40 AM
Gold nugget, gold quarter top week’s headlinesAlso this week, the hobby continued to process the groundbreaking discovery of tooling meant for a possible 1964 Morgan dollar.
Headlines
-
World Coins Oct 11, 2021, 8 AM
Canadian silver dollars with an optometrist’s counterstamp
-
US Coins Oct 11, 2021, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 11, 2021: The hobby's new normal
-
US Coins Oct 10, 2021, 10 AM
First 2022 ANA show registration opens
-
US Coins Oct 9, 2021, 11 AM
Market Analysis: Major error coins in ANA sale