Dec 8, 2016, 07:50 AM
U.S. Mint sells out of most 2016 bullion coinsThe U.S. Mint sold nearly 9.2 million fewer American Eagle silver dollar bullion coins in 2016 than it did in 2015, a record year with 47 million coins sold.
Dec 7, 2016, 06:25 AM
Niue issues Guardian Angel silver bullion coinGainesville Coins plans an exclusive new silver bullion Angel series, with its first issue the 2017 $1 coin presenting the Guardian Angel.
Dec 7, 2016, 05:37 AM
How new Sharia law gold rules could affect investorsThe organization that sets Sharia law's financial standards recently opened up gold-investing opportunities, and it could be huge for the market.
Dec 6, 2016, 08:15 AM
Gold Eagle bullion has best month since July 2015On the whole, 2016 is well-ahead of 2015 and 2014 in terms of total ounces of American Eagle gold bullion sold.
Nov 30, 2016, 11:04 AM
Last 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins struckThe U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders Jan. 9 from the bureau's authorized purchasers for 2017-dated gold and silver bullion coins.
Nov 30, 2016, 07:25 AM
Price of gold sees major November declineThe price of gold has been falling in recent weeks as economic news has been generally positive and the U.S. stock market has closed at record highs.
Nov 23, 2016, 06:49 AM
Russia has been on a gold-buying spree since 2014The Central Bank of the Russian Federation continues to buy gold bullion at a record pace to bolster its precious metals reserves.
Nov 23, 2016, 03:30 AM
Royal Mint offers a new beast in silver and goldThe Royal Mint continues its Queen’s Beasts bullion series with the second issue, featuring the griffin of Edward III.
Nov 15, 2016, 11:45 AM
South Africa is issuing first-ever silver KrugerrandWhat's the story behind the special new bullion coins that should be available for sale sometime before Christmas?
Nov 14, 2016, 04:10 AM
RCM issues its first-ever 10-ounce bullion coinCanada has fired another shot in the ongoing battle for bullion supremacy with its first 10-ounce silver coin.
Nov 9, 2016, 04:11 AM
How Donald Trump's win is affecting the price of goldIn the wake of the unexpected election of President-elect Donald Trump, the price of gold had a predictably wild night.
Nov 8, 2016, 11:55 AM
Multiple options available for investing in platinumMultiple options await those interested in including platinum as part of their investment portfolio, according to the Investing News Network.
Nov 3, 2016, 08:35 AM
Silver Eagle sales more than double in OctoberSales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins more than doubled in October from September levels.
Nov 2, 2016, 09:07 AM
Where does strong October leave Mint bullion sales?For the first time in several months, the United States Mint recorded year-over-year growth in sales of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins.
Oct 26, 2016, 04:30 AM
High-grade silver ore flows from Endeavour propertyEndeavour Silver's Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico, is continuing to show high-grade silver and gold concentrations in its ore.
Oct 25, 2016, 09:50 AM
Gold Fields pumping billions into Ghana gold mineGold Fields Ltd. is expected to pump $1.4 billion into its Damang mining operations in Ghana to keep the mine going through 2024, the firm announced.
Oct 19, 2016, 06:00 AM
Most of new UK bullion issue sold before launch dateThe Royal Mint’s lunar bullion launch has become an eagerly anticipated event on the worldwide bullion calendar.
Oct 19, 2016, 04:26 AM
New Zealand gold mining town seeks rejuvenationNew Zealand's Canvastown hosted its first rush of gold miners in 1864, changing the landscape and financial fabric of the region.
Oct 19, 2016, 04:26 AM
India nurtures demand for own gold bullion issuesConsumer research conducted for the World Gold Council indicates the people of India favor the new Indian Gold Coin over unbranded bullion coins.
Oct 12, 2016, 07:35 AM
Precious metals group ICTA makes a new hireJonathon Villavicencio has joined the Industry Council for Tangible Assets as legislative-affairs coordinator.
