12th International Gold and Silver Conference set for May in Peru
- Published: Oct 7, 2015, 4 AM
World experts in precious metals will descend on Lima, Peru, May 17 and 18, 2016, for the 12th International Gold & Silver Symposium.
The conference is slated to be held at the Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center.
The symposium is organized by the National Mining, Petroleum and Energy Society of Peru.
According to the society, the symposium's main objective is "to promote awareness in the potential of natural resources, particularly gold and silver resources. The event also aims at fostering new investments and business opportunities. This symposium will address a variety of topics such as: trends and perspectives in the gold and silver markets, their impact in the world economy, and the key role mining activities play in the development of many countries such as Peru. At the same time, this event is a great opportunity to have access to information about new gold and silver operations and projects, especially of the region, among other important topics."
Leading position as gold and silver producer
Peru is the largest gold producer in Latin America and the sixth largest producer in the world. In 2014, Peru’s production was 140 tons. Peru ranks third among the world’s largest silver producers and the second of Latin America with a production of 3,778 tons in 2014.
Seminars will be conducted to address the outlook for the gold market; new operations in the region; geologic discoveries and new projects in the world, especially in Peru; global trends for precious metals; and the world economic and geopolitical outlook.
The 2014 symposium attracted more than 1,000 participants from 23 different countries with nearly four dozenresearch papers delivered by industry experts.
