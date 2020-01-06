-
Nov 30, 2020, 15:00 PM
World Gold Council offers report on investing trendsA survey of investors in the United States and Canada did not give much support to the idea of utilizing gold for investments, citing concerns over counterfeiting and a lack of trust in the metal.
Nov 6, 2020, 11:11 AM
San Francisco Mint silver bullion dollars offered to authorized purchasersNine of the 12 authorized purchasers were given an opportunity to purchase a portion of the 1 million 2020 American Eagle silver bullion dollars produced at the San Francisco Mint.
Oct 30, 2020, 11:38 AM
San Francisco bullion dollars offered to authorized purchasersAuthorized purchasers can obtain 2020 American Eagle silver bullion dollars that were made at the San Francisco Mint to augment the production planned for the West Point Mint.
Oct 1, 2020, 13:47 PM
Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designsThe United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins. The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting the use of two designs next year.
Sep 4, 2020, 10:15 AM
Aussie treasure hunters strike jackpot with two large gold nuggetsGold hunters in Australia found two large nuggets with a total weight of over 120 ounces with the find captured on camera for the series Aussie Gold Hunters in the Victoria goldfields.
Aug 8, 2020, 08:30 AM
Gold prices continue climb above $2,000 levelThe price of gold, which eclipsed a long-standing record high price in early August, continues to escalate as world tensions and health issues affect precious metals investment.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:49 AM
Gold reaches a record high with more increases possibleGold prices set a new record July 27 and the price continues an upward trend due to political, global and economic factors spurring investors.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:45 AM
Mint may expand bullion strikings for American EaglesWith increasing investment demand for the 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins, the U.S. Mint is considering adding production at the Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.
Jun 12, 2020, 16:00 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coinsPreviously submitted designs have been resurrected for a pair of investment coins being offered by the Royal Australian Mint that include a silver dollar and a gold $100 offering.
May 15, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Mint numbers Philadelphia Mint-struck silver bullion coinsThe Philadelphia Mint-produced silver American Eagles and the move by the Federal Reserve to recirculate old-style $100 notes continue to attract reader interest.
May 11, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 11, 2020: Buying the labels?Grading services are certifying 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint. Are collectors paying premiums for labels or history?
May 8, 2020, 11:16 AM
2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins from Philadelphia Mint being certifiedAmerican Eagle silver bullion coins produced at the Philadelphia Mint while the West Point Mint was closed are being certified at grading services and selling to collectors at premiums.
May 1, 2020, 11:14 AM
Mint details Philadelphia Mint output of 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coinsThe Philadelphia Mint struck 240,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins in April to assist the West Point Mint. The coins are indistinguishable, identified only by box tracking numbers.
Apr 20, 2020, 08:30 AM
John Wayne, star of the silver screen, now on bullion coinJohn Wayne, star of numerous Westerns and other movies on the silver screen, now stars on a 1-ounce silver bullion coin from the Perth Mint for Tuvalu.
Apr 12, 2020, 10:00 AM
Leopards spotted on new silver, gold bullion coins of SomaliaSilver and gold 2020 Leopard bullion coins from Somalia are now available through the exclusive American distributor.
Apr 11, 2020, 11:00 AM
Dragons dance on silver, gold from Perth MintThe Perth Mint has two new 1-ounce bullion coins, depicting two dragons chasing a pearl. Dragons dance on the new silver dollar and gold $50 bullion coins for Australia.
Mar 27, 2020, 08:45 AM
Precious metal prices fluctuate in face of virusIn February the metals market nudged upward before dropping steeply, and by late March is again on the upswing in respond to government efforts to stabilize economies as work slows during a world health crisis.
Mar 16, 2020, 07:28 AM
Canada’s newest whopper of a coin is a 10-kilogram gold pieceCanada has issued a 2020 Maple Leaf 10-kilogram .99999 fine gold $100,000 coin, the largest coin with the standard Sugar Maple Leaf design.
Mar 13, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week’s Most Read: Palladium prices rising to record levelsOur most-read articles of the past week included price increases for palladium, 1864 Indian Head cent differences, and problems with Series 2009 $100 notes.
Feb 19, 2020, 12:00 PM
Mayflower sails again on Pobjoy’s silver bullion coinThe Pobjoy Mint’s 2020 Mayflower silver bullion coin is popular, with sellout of the 10,000-mintage coin pushing prices in the aftermarket.
Headlines
US Coins Dec 4, 2020, 5 PM
Collectors Universe sale to new ownership team in progress
US Coins Dec 4, 2020, 3 PM
Shipping of U.S. version of Mayflower coin and medal set delayed
US Coins Dec 4, 2020, 2 PM
Stack’s Bowers offering newly found '1759' copper-plated zinc cent pattern
US Coins Dec 4, 2020, 12 PM
2021 FUN convention canceled by health concerns