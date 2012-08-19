World Paper Money Takes Center Stage In Long Beach

More than 1,600 lots of graphically stunning and significant currency, from every country in the world, will take center stage at the Long Beach Convention Center, Sept. 6-7, as Heritage Auctions presents its first World Paper Money Signature Auction.

There is perhaps no better way to get a feel for a nation — for its history, politics and preferences - than to look at its currency. These notes range from intricate and sublime to bold, brash and everywhere in between. Many of the notes we're offering have not been seen before and smart collectors will have the change to take advantage of this rare opportunity.

The auction includes a large selection of British commonwealth and Canadian notes, including an Ottawa, ON The Bank of Ottawa $5, Nov., 1880 Ch. # 565-12-02b (estimate: $20,000+). It comes from a bank where few of its early issues are known to exist and is a previously unknown type featuring blue sheet numbers rather than red.

A very big selection of Australian paper includes a set of Polymer Bank Note Specimens along with other very rare "Type Two" Specimens. Among them is an Australia Reserve Bank 20 Dollars ND (1994-1996) Pick 53s McDS32, in polymer, featuring a vignette of Mary Reibey, whose story is the very embodiment of Australian history. In 1791, barely a teenager, Reibey was convicted of horse stealing and sentenced to serve seven years. She was transported from England to Australia where she later became a successful businesswoman in Sydney. It is estimated at $15,000+.

Another important discovery note is an Ireland National Bond of the Republic of Ireland $100 S105 186(6-7) Pick S105 FE10, estimated at $7,500+, in gorgeous deep green color. Records indicated it was printed, but no surviving examples had been seen until this piece surfaced earlier in the year. The eagle with sword vignette at top of this note has the words 'Irish Independence' running across it, making this a very poignant note; Ireland would not achieve independence from British rule until 55 years after this note's 1866 production.

This auction is open for bidding now at www.HA.com/currency.