World paper money in Stack’s Bowers sale

A canceled Jan. 9, 1927, Palestine 100-pound note, Pick 11a as attributed in the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money by Albert Pick, and issued by the Palestine Currency Board, realized $219,600 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2026 Maastricht Showcase Auction of world paper money on May 7.

The note was authenticated, graded and encapsulated Choice Fine 15 by Paper Money Guaranty.

Total prices realized for the 640-lot sale reached $3,172,000, including the 22% buyer’s fee added to the closing price of each lot.

According to the auction lot description for the 1927 note, it was “issued in extremely limited quantity at a time when these notes were convertible to gold,” and now, “just nine notes of this denomination are known: seven dated 1927 and two dated 1929. Except for the serial number 1 note, permanently impounded in the collection of the Jewish National Fund in Jerusalem, all known examples bear serial numbers in a very small range of about three hundred notes. Four notes are cancelled, including the present example, which was newly discovered a few years ago in perhaps the unlikeliest of places: an anonymous donation to a charity shop in Great Britain.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Additional highlights from the sale include:

A Palestine Currency Board 50-Palestinian-pound Specimen note, Jan. 9, 1927, Pick 10a, PMG Choice Uncirculated 63 that sold for $140,300.

A Government of Ceylon, Oct. 15, 1947, 10,000-rupee Specimen note, Pick 39As, PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58, that sold for $56,120.

A Bank Polski 1843 3-rubel note of Poland, Pick A25, PMG Choice Fine 15 that sold for $43,920.