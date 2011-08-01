World paper money, coins set in Stack's Bowers Ponterio

World paper money and world gold and ancient Greek coins are being offered Aug. 16 and 17 during an auction by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio.

The auction is being held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

A total of 731 lots of paper money and 660 lots of coins are offered in the auction, which will be conducted during two different sessions.

Some paper money highlights:

Banque du Canada, 1935 $50 note, Pick 51 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, edited by George S. Cuhaj), Lot 20078, Paper Money Guaranty Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Canada, 1935 Bank of Canada $1,000 note, Pick 56, Lot 20079, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Canada, 1729 12-livre playing card money, Pick S107, signed by Beauharnais and Hocquart, Lot 20081, Very Fine.

Some coin highlights:

Austria, 1632 gold 10-ducat coin, Sankt Veit, without Mint mark, Ferdinand II, Friedberg 131a (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Krause-Mishler 678 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Lot 21014, NGC About Uncirculated Details, Edge Filing.

Chile, 1755/1-J silver 8-real coin, Santiago, Ferdinand VI, KM-5, one of only four known pieces, Lot 20300, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. AU-55.

Chile, 1828-TH silver peso, Coquimbo, KM-88, “reportedly only 14 examples are known,” Lot 20305, NGC AU-50.

Dominican Republic, 1855 silver pattern 10-real coin, KM-Pn1, “pattern for the first crown-sized denomination of the Dominican Republic,” “listed as only 3 examples known,” Lot 20385, NGC Mint State 62.

El Salvador, 1861 silver peso pattern, KM-Pn3, “experts suggest that there are only 2-3 genuine specimens,” Lot 20389, NGC Proof 62.

Germany, 1652 gold 3-ducat coin, Bavaria, Ferdinand Maria, F-200, KM-285, to commemorate the wedding of Crown Prince Ferdinand Maria and Henrietta Adelaide, Lot 21118, NGC AU Details, Edge Filing, “traces of mounting on the edge.”

Great Britain, 1664 gold 2-guinea Proof or presentation piece, Charles II, F-285 (unlisted as Proof), elephant below bust, Lot 21151, NGC AU-55.

Guatemala, 1824-M gold-8 escudo coin, F-26, KM-8, Lot 21184, NGC AU-58.

Japan, Year 3 (1870) gold 20-yen coin, F-45, “first year of issue for the largest denomination of the first modern machine struck gold coin of Japan,” Lot 21262, NGC MS-63.

Mexico, 1732-F gold 4-escudo coin, Philip V, F-9, KM-135, “only a few specimens known,” Lot 21279, Bold VF+.

Mexico, 1733-MoMF silver 8-real coin, Mexico City, Philip V, KM-103, Lot 20505, NGC MS-65.

Peru, 1770-JM gold 4-escudo coin, Lima, Charles III, F-29, KM-71.2, Lot 21335, NGC AU-58.

Philippines, 1920 gold medal, “Wilson dollar,” Hibler-Kappen 1031 (So-Called Dollars by Harold Hibler and Charles Kappen), “five pieces struck, three known to have survived,” Lot 21344, Numismatic Conservation Services Uncirculated Details, Mount Removed.

Russia, 1802-CNB AN gold 10-ruble coin, Alexander I, F-146, Lot 21359, NGC MS-61.

Sweden, 1645 gold 10-ducat (Portugaloser), Erfurt, Christina, F-926, KM-90, Lot 21421, NGC Extremely Fine Details, Repaired.

Uruguay, 1870 gold doblon pattern, F-2, KM-PnA31, “only two examples produced in gold,” formerly in the Louis E. Eliasberg Collection, Lot 21435, NGC Proof 62.

Greece, Sicily, Catana, circa 410 B.C. silver hemidrachm, Lot 21454, NGC Choice Extremely Fine, strike 5/5, surface 3/5, fine style.

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, circa 405 to 367 B.C. silver decadrachm, Euainetos type (unsigned), Lot 21464, EF.

Greece, Crete, Knossos, circa 350 to 220 B.C. silver drachm, depicts the labryinth of the Minotaur, Lot 21518, Nearly EF.

Roman Imperial, A.D. 40 gold aureus, Caligula, Lugdunum Mint, Lot 21592, Very Fine.

Roman Imperial, A.D. 201 gold aureus, Septimus Severus, Rome Mint, Lot 21631, NGC AU, strike 5/5, surface 4/5. ¦